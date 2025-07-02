Boston Legacy FC are inching closer and closer to having all their pieces in place for their NWSL debut, and now they've officially added the club's first player ever. The expansion franchise signed midfielder Annie Karich on a free transfer from Germany's SC Freiburg, giving shape to the franchise's roster for the first time.

General manager Domè Guasch revealed the front office's reasoning and intent for making Karich their first choice, signing her to a deal that lasts until the end of the 2027 NWSL season and has a club option to renew.

“Annie is a midfielder [who] brings a unique blend of technical quality and tactical awareness,” Guasch's statement said. “In her time at SC Freiburg, she has also proved her competitiveness and maturity on the field.

“Annie has the potential to make a real impact in our team. We're looking forward to supporting her development within our environment,” the NWSL GM concluded.

Karich, who played at Santa Clara University for two years before going pro in November 2023, expressed a mutual excitement to be teaming up with the NWSL's Legacy.

“I want to grow by developing my overall game as a player and by learning how to adapt again into a new city, new team, and everything, and I'm really excited to do that here in Boston,” Karich expressed in her own statement.

The 21-year-old has 36 appearances under her belt in the German Frauen-Bundesliga and will report to an undisclosed Mexican Liga MX Femenil club on loan for 2025 before reporting to Boston in January 2026.

The decision follows another big move Boston Legacy FC made recently. The team officially announced its inaugural head coach as Filipa Patão after her exit from Benfica. The 36-year-old has already promised to bring “competitive, intense, and aggressive” energy to her style of coaching and her club's style of play when they hit the NWSL pitch in 2026.

“If you are a good player, you can do everything. Because we need to be flexible,” Patão said. “I like to be chameleonic. I have a lot of colors. You need to have this type of capacity to change a little bit when it is necessary to win. It's not a problem because [having an] identity is the best tool to win. This is my identity.”