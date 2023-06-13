In a major development in the transfer market, Tottenham Hotspur (THFC) and Brentford are currently engaged in discussions to finalize the fee for the potential transfer of goalkeeper David Raya to Spurs.

The talented shot-stopper has expressed his desire to make the move, and negotiations between the clubs are still underway. This news has set the football world abuzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome.

He has made it clear to Brentford that he will not be extending his contract with the club, per Fabrizio Romano. With Tottenham expressing a keen interest in David Raya's services, the player has reportedly reached a complete agreement on personal terms with Spurs.

Sources close to the negotiations have indicated that the talks between the two clubs are still ongoing. However, one key hurdle that needs to be overcome is the transfer fee demanded by Brentford. The Bees have set a valuation of £40 million ($50 million) for the highly-rated goalkeeper, a figure that Tottenham management believes to be too steep. The finalization of the deal is expected to depend heavily on reaching a compromise regarding the transfer fee.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tottenham and Brentford, discussing on final fee for David Raya to join Spurs — the goalkeeper wants the move. Talks ongoing. 🚨⚪️ #THFC Raya will not extend the contract in any case — been very clear with Brentford. Personal terms 100% agreed with Spurs as called on Sunday ⤵️ https://t.co/A1dlDz58wi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2023