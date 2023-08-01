Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

It was recently reported that the Spanish goalkeeper had emerged as a top target for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have since moved quickly with the club agreeing a contract in principle with Raya as per the London Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella.

Raya is open to the move and also informed Brentford of his desire to leave the club with just a year remaining on his deal. It's now done to Arsenal and Brentford to agree on a fee with the North London side ready to begin club-to-club talks.

Tottenham and Bayern Munich were previously interested in Raya's services earlier this summer, but walked away from Brentford's £40 million ($51.1 million) asking price.

It's a steep price — one that Brentford feel is valid given Andre Onana's £47.2m move to Manchester United — but Arsenal clearly seem confident in landing their man.

The fact that Raya wants to leave could potentially also help reduce the price while Brentford already have his potential replacement signed in the form of Dutch international Mark Flekken.

All that said, it's still a move that carries plenty of question marks.

It's unclear what Arsenal plan on doing with current No. 1 Aaron Ramsdale who only recently signed a new long-term deal.

Ideally, Raya is brought in to keep Ramsdale — who had a massive dip in form towards the end of last season — on his toes and perform to this absolute best.

However, £40 million is also a lot of money to be paid for a goalkeeper just to be second-choice. Perhaps, Arteta plans on installing him as his top-choice goalkeeper right away?

For now, we'll have to wait and see.