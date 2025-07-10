Three years after her final professional appearance and a serious left knee injury, former U.S. women’s national team midfielder Tobin Heath recently announced that she has retired from professional soccer.

Heath had a great career and will finish as a two-time World Cup winner and two-time Olympics gold medalist with the U.S. women, a two-time NWSL champion with Portland Thorns FC, and a three-time NCAA champion with the University of North Carolina.

Though it should be like a bittersweet moment for her to hang up her cleats, Heath is still worried about her knee injury that led her to not being able to play, according to Meg Lineham of The Athletic.

“I had a personal journey back in January that I came to my own acceptance of not playing anymore,” Heath said. “It was me grieving not being able to play soccer anymore. For me, that was the greatest gift that had ever been given to me and such a core part of my identity and how I express myself and know myself to be.”

Heath opened up, saying that she can't run in a straight line, and the toughest part of all of this is not being able to play the sport she loves.

“Football is a 360-degree sport, and I can’t do it. If I ever would try to do it, it’s really sad. So that part is the hardest part,” Heath said. “The actual playing of soccer is gone, not even the professional or playing in a World Cup and stuff like that. The actual gift that was given to me when I first started. That gift is gone.”

In 2016, Heath was named the U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year and is known as one of the most decorated figures in the U.S. Soccer women's program.

“I never played to be famous or for people to care about me,” Heath said. “I just played because I love it.”

Nobody will forget what Heath brought to the game, and hopefully she can get past her injuries and live and healthy retirement.

More Soccer News
Inter Miami CF player Lionel Messi walks over to take a corner kick against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Lionel Messi made MLS history in the game.
Lionel Messi makes MLS history with another dominant performanceYasmin Edañol ·
United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media after the match against Mexico during the 2025 Gold Cup Final at NRG Stadium.
USMNT’s Mauricio Pochettino takes aim at refs over handball no-call in Gold Cup FinalRichard Pereira ·
image thumbnail
MLS releasing Adidas Gazelle sneakers July 2025Dominik Zawartko ·
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp watches game action against Borussia Dortmund during an International Champions Cup soccer match at Bank of America Stadium. Jurgen Klopp mourns sudden death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.
Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ‘heartbroken’ over Diogo Jota deathYasmin Edañol ·
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (7) against Uruguay during the second half of the group stage match in the 2022 World Cup at Lusail Stadium. Ronaldo mourns the death of Liverpool star Diogo Jota in an emotional post.
Cristiano Ronaldo in shock after tragic death of Portuguese teammate Diogo JotaYasmin Edañol ·
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota (20) celebrates a goal against Manchester United at Williams-Brice Stadium.
LeBron James reacts to tragic death of Liverpool’s Diogo Jota, brotherTim Crean ·