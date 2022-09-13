Astros’ Framber Valdez equals Jacob deGrom with insane feat after complete-game shutout

The 91-50 Houston Astros are one of the scariest teams in the league. Not only do the Astros boast the services of ace Justin Verlander, who has come roaring back from Tommy John surgery recovery en route to a 1.84 ERA in 152 innings pitched (24 starts), they also have the left-handed Framber Valdez pitching behind him, who’s giving the 39-year old Verlander a run for his money for the title of best starter in Houston.

Valdez recently pitched a complete game shutout against the overmatched Detroit Tigers, the first one of his career, allowing just six hits and one walk against eight strikeouts. By doing so, the 28-year old southpaw out of the Dominican Republic matched New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom for the Major League Baseball record for most consecutive quality starts with 24 straight, which deGrom accomplished back in 2018.

(A start is considered a “quality” one when the starter pitches at least six innings and allows three earned runs or fewer.)

Framber Valdez gets the first complete-game shut out of his career as the Astros beat the Tigers 7-0 and he tied the Major League record for consecutive quality starts in a single season with 24, set by Jacob deGrom in 2018: 9ip, 6H, 0R, 1BB, 8K. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 13, 2022

Valdez has been a workhorse this season, pitching 179.2 innings on the season in 27 starts, throwing 169 strikeouts on the way to a sterling 2.50 ERA and a 15-5 record. The Astros’ lefty also separated himself from even loftier company, pushing his record for consecutive quality starts even further than prestigious left-handers that came before him.

Most consecutive quality starts in season for some of the greatest left-handed pitchers of all-time (via my search on @baseball_ref)? Whitey Ford: 9 ('53, '63)

Carlton: 9 ('69, '80)

Koufax: 16 ('66)

Kershaw: 17 ('14) Framber Valdez is now at 24 in a row! 📷AP pic.twitter.com/bDelj62n9f — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) September 13, 2022

Quality starts, while a solid enough metric to measure how well a starter performed, still can’t capture the whole picture. deGrom was otherworldly in 2018, posting a ridiculous 1.70 ERA with 269 strikeouts in 217 innings pitched, winning the NL Cy Young award. Framber Valdez is not of that elite caliber yet but he is ridiculously good, and him being up there with the likes of deGrom can only mean good things.

Valdez is another gem of the Astros’ scouting department after he was plucked as an international signing for a meager $10,000 signing bonus. Promoted to the majors in 2018, Valdez became an integral and more consistent part of the Astros rotation in 2021, but he struggled in two World Series starts against the Atlanta Braves, allowing a cumulative 10 earned runs in only 4.2 innings.

However, Framber Valdez’ emergence this season will give the Astros hope that they can bounce back after a crushing World series defeat, and Valdez himself will look to conquer the demons of his past.