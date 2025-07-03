It's been a strong season thus far in 2025 for the Houston Astros, who currently sit at 52-34 ahead of Thursday's road game vs the Colorado Rockies. The Astros have overcome a rough start to the season and now look poised to compete for yet another World Series championship to add to their trophy room.

Recently, Astros star Yordan Alvarez suffered another setback in trying to return from his broken hand injury that has kept him out this season. The team has since clarified exactly what process Alvarez has undergone in response to the setback, per Brian McTaggart on X, formerly Twitter.

“Yordan Alvarez and the Astros received some encouraging news from a hand specialist that examined Alvarez' sore right hand on Wednesday,” the Astros said in a statement. “As part of the examination, additional imaging was done on his right hand, which revealed that the main cause of his current pain is due to inflammation. The specialist also indicated that at some point in the recovery process, the small fracture that had been sustained is now a non-factor in the discomfort that Alvarez is currently experiencing.”

The statement also noted that Alvarez had received two injections in his hand and will refrain from hand-related activity in the coming days.

“The specialist also determined that Alvarez's hand had made noticeable progress when compared to imaging done over the last several weeks,” per the statement.

Overall, it was a positive update for the outfielder, who played a major role in the Astros' most recent championship, which occurred in 2022 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Alvarez hasn't appeared in a game this season since May 2nd against the Chicago White Sox.

In any case, the Astros and Rockies are slated to get things underway at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday from Colorado. Up next for Houston will be a road series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.