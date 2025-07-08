The Houston Astros may have dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers on the field this weekend, but their biggest impact on July 4th came off the diamond. Amid the catastrophic Guadalupe River flooding in Texas, one man credits the team — and his faith — with saving his life.

In a gripping story from Kerrville, Texas, flood survivor RickyRay Robertson shared that he was watching the Astros vs. Dodgers game when the water began to rise. Normally, Robertson would’ve been in his riverside cabin, a structure now gone, but he was across the street at his brother’s house catching the late-night blowout.

That decision proved life-saving.

“The Astros and Jesus Christ saved my life,” Robertson told People Magazine’s Rachel McRady in an emotional interview.

Robertson was up late watching the Astros trounce the Dodgers 18-1, a historical loss for L.A. that featured two home runs and five RBIs from Jose Altuve. As the night unfolded, so did a natural disaster. Within minutes, dry streets turned into dangerous currents. Robertson bolted across to his brother’s home and found himself needing to act quickly.

“I was banging on that door. He couldn’t hear me, so I had to kick in that door,” Robertson said, “When I got him, and we went back across, [the water] was a little bit above my waist.”

The survivor’s cabin, closer to the Guadalupe, was swept away. He believes that had he returned to his usual sleeping spot, he would not be alive today. The game, combined with a gut feeling and timing, changed everything.

“What I heard on that river that night was more chilling than anything I’ve ever experienced,” Robertson said.

He added that several bodies had since been recovered near his home. The deadly Guadalupe River flooding has already claimed over 80 lives across Central Texas, including 27 children at Camp Mystic — a nearby girls’ summer camp. In response, the Astros Foundation donation program pledged $1 million toward relief efforts, with a focus on families and survivors like Robertson.

Their support extends beyond financial donations. The Astros also launched a fan-driven initiative to aid in recovery efforts and assist flood victims. For fans like Robertson, the team represents more than just wins and losses — they symbolize community, connection, and, in moments like this, survival.

As Robertson continues to rebuild, he does so with gratitude for the game he watched, the brother he saved, and the faith that carried him through one of Texas’s most harrowing nights.

