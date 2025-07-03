As the Houston Astros are dealing with injuries to stars such as Yordan Alvarez, it doesn't stop there, as it also includes outfielder Chas McCormick, though there is positive news on that front. While some speculate that the Astros outfielder in McCormick should be on the trade block, he looks to turn around his season, but first, he will have a rehab assignment.

McCormick had been placed on the 10-day injured list (IL) with an oblique injury as he has been hitting a .256 batting average to go along with zero home runs, 11 hits, and six RBIs in 36 games and 43 at-bats. According to Matt Kawahara of The Houston Chronicle, McCormick will travel to Triple-A Sugar Land and start his rehab on Friday, as said by manager Joe Espada.

“Chas McCormick is scheduled to travel to Triple-A Sugar Land today and start playing in rehab games tomorrow, Joe Espada said,” Kawahara wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Espada said last Sunday that McCormick and Alvarez will travel to Florida and take measures in an effort to get back on the field.

“They’ll get some live swings, live at-bats,” Espada said, via The Houston Chronicle. “I’m not going to give you any details of (a potential rehab assignment), do they need any games. Right now, they’re just going to go down there and get some live at-bats, and then I’ll keep you guys posted on what’s next for those guys.”

Astros are dealing with other injuries besides Chas McCormick

As mentioned before, the Astros are also dealing with the injury to Alvarez, who is suffering from a broken hand. However, it does seem the recovery process at the moment is going well, as the team would say that the star has made “noticeable progress.”

“Yordan Alvarez and the Astros received some encouraging news from a hand specialist that examined Alvarez's sore right hand on Wednesday,” the Astros said in a statement, per Kawahara. “As part of the examination, additional imaging was done on his right hand, which revealed that the main cause of his current pain is due to inflammation. The specialist also indicated that at some point in the recovery process, the small fracture that had been sustained is now a non-factor in the discomfort that Alvarez is currently experiencing.”

“The specialist also determined that Alvarez's hand had made noticeable progress when compared to imaging done over the last several weeks,” the statement continued.

At any rate, Houston is standing at the top of the AL West with a 52-34 record, as besides finishing the series against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday afternoon, the team starts a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.