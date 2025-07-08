After sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road in a dominant display, the Houston Astros followed it up with an even stronger statement off the field—announcing a $1 million donation to support victims of the catastrophic floods in Central Texas. The contribution, organized through the Astros Foundation, will go toward immediate relief efforts and long-term recovery, with a particular focus on helping children impacted by the Camp Mystic flooding.

As torrential rains swept through the Texas Hill Country from July 4 to July 7, the Guadalupe River surged over 26 feet in under an hour. Entire communities were devastated, and the flood claimed at least 94 lives—including 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, a Christian girls’ camp in Kerr County. Another 11 people remain missing, making this one of the deadliest disasters in state history.

On Monday, the Astros announced their donation. The funds will go toward emergency shelter, medical assistance, food, and long-term community rebuilding. The Astros Foundation also plans to launch a fan campaign, matching public donations to expand the relief effort.

In a statement provided to Field Level Media, Astros owner Jim Crane and his wife Whitney Crane expressed the organization’s commitment to the region.

“It’s important to the entire Astros organization to send immediate support to our fellow Texans throughout the Hill Country during this devastating time,” Crane said, adding, “There is a lot still unknown as recovery efforts are ongoing, but the Astros are committed to supporting Central Texas communities in the long term through the coming days, months and years to help rebuild and heal. We also want to acknowledge and personally thank all of the First Responders for their continued heroic efforts.”

This act of generosity places the club among other major professional teams like the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Dallas Mavericks, all of which have joined together to support the flood relief in Texas.

The tragedy at Camp Mystic has deeply shaken the local and national community. In times like these, support from institutions like the Astros Foundation reinforces the role sports franchises can play beyond the field—bringing attention, resources, and hope where it’s needed most.

As Texas faces a long road to recovery, the Astros have proven they’re committed not just to winning games, but to lifting up the communities they represent.