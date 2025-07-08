The Houston Astros have five games left before the All-Star break. After Joe Espada led his team to a historic series sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers, his team looks as formidable as ever. Despite injuries to Yordan Alvarez and Jacob Melton keeping the team from full strength, Houston has yet to slow down. The Astros could chose to double down at the trade deadline, though.

Luis Robert Jr. is the biggest name that most expect will be moved later on this summer. However, there are other outfielders on struggling that are worth watching. One of them will start in the All-Star Game and compete in the Home Run Derby: Ronald Acuna Jr.. Since returning from injury, the outfielder has been one of the league's brightest stars, a perfect trade target.

Even if it isn't Acuna Jr., the Astros need a boost in the outfield. With Melton and Jake Meyers each dealing with injuries, Espada could use a veteran to lean on. Despite their youth, Houston has not skipped a beat so far this season. However, the bright lights of the postseason burned the Astros last season. Bringing in an older player with playoff experience would be a big boost.

If he were put on the trade market, 29 teams across the league would make an offer. Atlanta needs a dominant second half of the season to claim one of the National League playoff spots. However, Acuna Jr. and his teammates have not thrown the towel in yet. Unfortunately for them, the front office could view things differently.

Here is a trade that the Astros could offer the Braves for Acuna Jr. before the July 31 deadline.

Astros receive: OF Ronald Acuna Jr.

Braves receive: OF Jacob Melton, SP Ryan Gusto, SS Chase Zoworsky, SP Jose Fleury

Why should the Astros trade for Acuna Jr.?

The Astros made it to the postseason after winning their division for the fourth straight season. However, their lack of offense cost them against the Detroit Tigers, resulting in a first-round exit. This season, though, Espada and the front office appear ready to avenge that loss with another deep playoff run. They have the talent to do so, but there is a gap between them and other teams.

Acuna Jr. is a major upgrade at the plate and in the field. The Astros had to start Jose Altuve in left field at the beginning of the season because of their lack of talent at the position. Bringing in Atlanta's All-Star gives them a capable defender used to the pressure of the playoffs. In a division full of offensive talent, Houston could use the trade deadline to bring Alvarez a top-tier co-star.

As good as Altuve has been so far this season, he is one of many older players on Espada's roster. Jeremy Pena, Melton, and Meyers represent the team's future, but are they ready to take over a playoff series? In order to give themselves the best chance at a title, the Astros should consider sacrificing a part of their future for the now.

Houston's dynasty has defined the modern era. Despite players heading in and out, Espada and Co. have captured a consistency that is rare in professional sports. Acuna Jr. gives the team a longer runway to their future, connecting the team's older stars to the young ones that will be the face of the team in a few seasons.

Why should the Braves send Acuna Jr. away?

Acuna Jr. missed the beginning of the season with an ACL injury. However, he has been electric since returning to Brian Snitker's lineup. The Braves' offense marked their leader's return as an opportunity to break out of their slump and go on a run. Even though Acuna Jr.'s first swing back was a home run, the team has not made any major moves in the standings.

Acuna Jr.'s injuries are not his fault, but they are a big part of his career now. Any team that he is on needs to plan for the chance that he misses an extended period of time. While it is harsh, Atlanta needs to think about how their star's injuries affect him going forward. Eventually, he will suffer an injury that he won't be able to get up from.

Every team that makes an offer for Acuna Jr. will offer most, if not all, of their young core. The Astro's offer stands out, though. Two of the four players(Melton and Gusto) already have major league experience. The other two players are excelling in the minor leagues and are on a fast track to the majors.

Trading away Acuna Jr. will mark the end of an era for Atlanta. However, doing the deal does not mean that their contending days are behind them. The Astros' offer gives them players across the field that who could give the team more than Acuna Jr. could, especially in the long-term.