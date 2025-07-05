The Houston Astros delivered one of the most dominant performances of the MLB season on Friday, and Christian Walker was right in the middle of it. In an 18-1 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the first baseman went 4-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs—continuing his unreal stretch at Dodger Stadium.

Houston manager Joe Espada was asked about Walker’s production against Los Angeles by MLB.com's Andrés Soto, and he gave a telling explanation postgame.

“I think he likes the West Coast. Really good at-bats in Colorado, and I know he’s excited being here tonight. He really likes the backdrop, likes to drive the ball in this ballpark. So hopefully we get to see that this weekend.”

That’s exactly what the Astros got. Walker delivered his sixth straight game with a home run at Dodger Stadium, tying an MLB record for most consecutive road games with a homer against a specific opponent. The veteran’s career line at Chavez Ravine is staggering—20 home runs in 43 games, with only three players ever hitting more at a single road venue in the same span.

What makes this stretch even more surprising is Walker’s overall 2025 performance on the road. Entering Friday, he was hitting just .224 with a .616 OPS in road games. Against the Dodgers, though, he’s slashing .524 with seven home runs and 11 RBIs in his last five contests in LA alone.

With the Astros now 53-35 and firmly atop the AL West—holding a seven-game lead over the second-place Seattle Mariners—getting this version of Walker might be the final piece for another deep playoff run. Houston already boasts an elite core, but Walker’s power in big games adds a dangerous new dimension.

Friday’s blowout also showcased the rest of the offense. Jose Altuve broke out with two homers and five RBIs, while Isaac Paredes started the onslaught with a first-pitch bomb. The Astros finished with five home runs and put together a 10-run inning—the first time the Dodgers have allowed double-digit runs in a frame since 1999.

Saturday’s rematch features Framber Valdez vs. Shohei Ohtani under the primetime lights. But all eyes will be on Walker, who has a chance to make history with a seventh straight homer at Dodger Stadium. If he stays hot, the Astros could steamroll their way to the postseason—and beyond.