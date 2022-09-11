Justin Verlander reveals timeline for return to Astros rotation

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander continues to make progress in his return to action after landing on the IL with a calf injury in late August, and the veteran starting pitcher indicated Sunday that his return could be right around the corner. After throwing a bullpen session, Verlander revealed that he was nearing a return to the Astros’ rotation. The 39-year-old admitted that he’ll need to do some additional running and fielding practice, but he’s hopeful of returning at some point next weekend, per Danielle Lerner of The Houston Chronicle.

Justin Verlander said he simulated one inning in his bullpen session today, his second since injuring his calf. He’ll still need to do some PFPs and running to truly test the calf, but said if everything goes well he thinks he can pitch his next start at home next weekend vs A’s — Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) September 11, 2022

That’s an encouraging update from Verlander, as he indicates he could be back on the mound as early as next weekend against the Astros’ AL West rivals, the Oakland Athletics. Verlander’s timetable will see him miss Houston’s upcoming series with his former team in the Detroit Tigers. Houston hosts the Athletics from Sept. 15-18., so it’s possible the potential AL Cy Young winner returns to the mix at some point during that series.

Verlander sustained a calf injury during his Aug. 28 start against the Baltimore Orioles. He pitched three scoreless innings in the game before exiting ahead of the fourth frame. In his first year after nearly two seasons on the sideline, Verlander remarkably hasn’t missed a beat.

In 2022, Justin Verlander has logged a 16-3 record with a 1.84 ERA across 24 starts. He’s struck out 154 batters across 152.0 innings while walking just 26 and is in line to win his third Cy Young award.

The Astros own a double-digit game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, and they will look to put their foot on the gas and end the season on a high note when Verlander makes his return to the Astros rotation.