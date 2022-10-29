This jaw-dropping Framber Valdez stat bodes well for Astros in World Series Game 2

Houston Astros star pitcher Framber Valdez has not surrendered a home run at Minute Maid Park since early July, per MLB Network. It has been over 60 innings pitched for Valdez since he last gave up a long ball in front of the Astros’ home fans. This statistic bodes well for Houston against a Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup that features no shortage of power.

Valdez enjoyed a sparkling season for the Astros. However, he doesn’t receive nearly enough attention. The All-Star caliber left-hander pitched to the tune of a 2.82 ERA to go along with a strong 17-6 record this season. Additionally, Framber Valdez struck out 194 batters and limited opponents to a .223 batting average.

Framber Valdez has also been impressive during the 2022 postseason. He owns a 1.42 ERA heading into Game 2 of the World Series. He’s struck out 15 batters so far during the playoffs compared to only 3 walks.

Houston needs a clutch performance from him in Game 2 against the Phillies. The Astros dropped Game 1 in heartbreaking fashion against this resilient Philadelphia ball club. Houston cannot afford to go down 2-0 in the series heading back to Philadelphia.

But Dusty Baker and the Astros are confident in Framber Valdez’s ability to give them an opportunity to win on Saturday night. The Phillies are one of the top home run hitting teams in baseball this season. As a result, it will be imperative that Valdez limits the home run ball in this affair.

Framber Valdez will look to continue keeping the ball in the yard at home as the Astros try and even the World Series up at 1 game apiece.