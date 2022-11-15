Published November 15, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

It is never too early for the Houston Astros to make roster plans for the 2023 MLB season. The Astros, who have just won the 2022 World Series by beating the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic in six games, have a glaring need in the infield — particularly an everyday first baseman. One player rumored to be getting the attention of the Astros is Anthony Rizzo, who had just decided to opt out of his contract with the New York Yankees.

Via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic:

“The Astros have identified Anthony Rizzo as their No. 1 free-agent target at first base. They also are considering Yuli Gurriel and José Abreu, but signing Rizzo would serve the dual purpose of bolstering their own roster while weakening the Yankees’.”

Rizzo had been expected to test the free agency after the 2022 MLB season, which also meant that he would be letting go of the $16 million guaranteed money in 2023 had he elected to opt in with the Yankees. Rizzo just did that Monday night, and now, teams like the Astros are understandably turning their focus on the 33-year-old first baseman.

The first base was a poor spot for the Astros in 2022, as they ranked just 22nd in the MLB in that position in terms of batting average (.231), 29th in OBP (.276), and 29th in slugging percentage (.344). Moreover, Astros first basemen were second-worst in both wRC+ (96) and wOBA (.273).

In 2022, Anthony Rizzo slashed 224/.338/.480 with the Yankees and also hit 32 home runs and 75 RBI. His 131 OPS+ that season was his highest since his 2019 campaign with the Chicago Cubs