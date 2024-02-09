will the A's end up in Oakland or Las Vegas? Their fate hangs in the balance...

The Oakland Athletics have been planning a potential move to Las Vegas for quite some time now, but Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is intent on keeping the American League team in the Bay Area.

According to Thao, the Athletics' owner John Fisher is having second thoughts on the Vegas move, which has led to further rounds of discussions. The question now is whether the A's can get a new ballpark built in time or whether the team will fly the coop to Sin City, joining other major sports league team additions in recent years including the Golden Knights and Raiders.

Recently MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sent a stern warning to the Athletics amid relocation efforts. The A's also acquired pitching help in a trade with the Giants.

In an article published by The Athletic, Mayor Thao shared her thoughts on where the relocation situation may be heading currently.

Mayor Thao Speaks Out on Athletics

The Oakland mayor cleared the air on the situation involving Fisher, who owns the Athletics, from her perspective.

“We’re seeing that he has the same issues going to Las Vegas,” Thao said to The Athletic on Thursday.

“There was a thought that this plan he had in the beginning was viable. And now we’re seeing that actually, maybe the plan isn’t viable. The question becomes, are the plans not viable or is it that the ownership’s not viable?”

Thao said she is fielding concerns about the A's moving to Vegas and has been in discussions with prospective buyers about building a new ballpark at either Howard Terminal or at the Oakland Coliseum, the current team site.

Cloudy Outlook on Athletics Staying in Oakland

The Athletics' plan to move to Vegas has hit numerous snags including a lack of public funding.

Thao said she hasn't spoken to Fisher since April, and hasn't spoken to Commissioner Manfred since July, just part of the reason why few expect Oakland to stop the impending franchise exit, a move that has already been agreed upon and has a site lined up.