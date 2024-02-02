The Athletics and the Giants have agreed on a trade.

Last season, the Oakland Athletics were the worst team in Major League Baseball. The Athletics finished the season with an abysmal 50-112 record. No one came to the games. Fans wanted the team sold. It was not a good season in Oakland, and the fan base wanted a change badly. That change is coming in 2028 when the Athletics will move to Las Vegas. For one more year, they will be at the Oakland Coliseum, and the team is working to get better.

The Athletics pitching staff got better on Friday as they acquired Ross Stripling from the San Francisco Giants in a trade. The Athletics are sending the Giants minor league IF/OF Jonah Cox.

“The Oakland A's acquired right-hander Ross Stripling in a trade with the San Francisco Giants for minor league IF/OF Jonah Cox,” Jeff Passan said in a tweet.

Any help is good help at this point for the Athletics. After the season they had last year, it would be hard for them to get much worse, so they can really only go up from here. Don't expect the team to be winning the World Series or anything this season, but a step in the right direction would make the fans happy.

At the end of the day, we probably won't see the Athletics return to the top until they make the move to Las Vegas. The city is starting to get used to having professional sports teams, and they have been having pretty good success so far. When the Athletics make the move, the city will have a team for three out of the four major sports. The only one remaining will be the NBA.