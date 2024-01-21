Coco Gauff advances to Australian Open quarters, inspired by motivational messages on her shoes.

Women's tennis star Coco Gauff has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, not just with her exceptional skills but also with the inspirational messages penned on her shoes.

The young American, who clinched her first major at the U.S. Open last September, made quick work of Magdalena Frech with a 6-1, 6-2 victory on Sunday. However, it was her footwear that captivated the audience, bearing a heartening message: “you can change the world with your racquet,” a saying her father told her as a child.

“Sometimes when my mom thinks I'm negative when I look down, I'm just looking at my shoe, just a reminder that life is much more than tennis, how I do on the court does not define me as a person,” Gauff said, via the Associated Press. “That goes for everyone. Your workplace, whatever you do, doesn't define you as a person. Just surround yourself with good people. Everything I do on court is a plus to my life. I have everything I need. This is just all extra.”

In other Australian Open news, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, ranked second, also made it to the quarterfinals by defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-2. Sabalenka, who won her first Grand Slam title at this event last year, praised the supportive atmosphere of the Australian Open. Despite a brief pause due to rain, she regained her momentum to secure the win. Sabalenka is set to face Barbora Krejcikova, who overcame Mirra Andreeva.

Gauff's next challenge will be against Marta Kostyuk, who triumphed over Maria Timofeeva with a 6-2, 6-1 win. Gauff's match was notably graced by the presence of tennis legend Rod Laver, a gesture she acknowledged humbly.

“Luckily when I saw him come in I was already well up,” Gauff said. “I heard clapping and knew it wasn't for us, it was only the first set. But thank you for coming. It's an honor.”