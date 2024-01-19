Coco Gauff equals Serena Williams' impressive teenage record at the Australian Open.

Coco Gauff, the fourth-seeded American, secured her place in the round of 16 at the Australian Open on Friday. Gauff, demonstrating exceptional form, overpowered Alycia Parks with a commanding 6-0, 6-2 victory. The match, concluding in just 61 minutes, highlighted Gauff's precision, as she committed a mere eight unforced errors compared to Parks' 34.

At just 19 years old, Gauff's win marks her 10th consecutive victory in major matches, equalling the record set by tennis legend Serena Williams for the third-longest streak by an American teenager in the Open Era. This milestone highlights Gauff's rising stature in the world of tennis, mirroring the prowess of Serena Williams in her early career.

In other tournament news, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus also cruised into the fourth round. Sabalenka, who clinched her first Grand Slam title at this venue last year, showcased a dominant performance against Lesia Tsurenko, sweeping the match 6-0, 6-0 in a mere 52 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena. This victory marks Sabalenka's first career 6-0, 6-0 win in a major, a feat last achieved by Williams at the 2013 US Open.

“Last year, Iga [Swiatek] won so many sets 6-0, and this is one of the goals, to try to get closer to her,” Sabalenka said, via ESPN. “I'm just super happy with the level I'm playing so far. Hopefully I can just keep going like that or even better.”

Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova continued her impressive comeback, defeating Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-4. Anisimova, who took a seven-month break last year for mental health reasons, expressed her renewed perspective and focus on staying in the present. Sabalenka anticipates a challenging match against Anisimova, praising her as an incredible player.

“It's quite unbelievable,” Anisimova said. “For sure taking a step away from the game … gave me a new perspective. I'm trying to be in the present. I think in the past I was getting too caught up in the past and the future.”

“She's an incredible player, and I'm really happy to see her back,” added Sabalenka.

Adding to the tournament's excitement, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva showcased her potential by staging a stunning comeback against Diane Parry, securing her spot in the round of 16. Andreeva's achievement echoes Coco Gauff's feat at the 2020 Australian Open, highlighting a new generation of emerging talent in women's tennis.