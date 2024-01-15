Novak Djokovic was half-hearted about the rule.

It was not an easy first win for Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. Dino Prizmic did not let up as he tried to take down the modern titan of tennis. The Serb had so much trouble with him. He even had the longest major first-round match in his life at Rod Laver Arena. All of those minutes in the court did not bother the ATP World Tour Finals champion. However, the crowd did and it even got under his skin during the match, via Liam O'Loughlin of Wide World of Sports.

Novak Djokovic blasts new Australian Open protocol

“I did not know about that new policy or new rule. I understand the motive behind it is to enhance and improve the experience for fans, right? We do play for fans. We want fans to have a great, thrilling experience,” It's hard, I must say. I understand that and I support it to some extent, but at the same time all my career, all my life I've been used to some kind of atmosphere,” Novak Djokovic said about the new Australian Open rule.

The Australian Open organizers have clarified that this was all in a move to increase the level of fun that fans can have. They are now allowed to enter the main arena. Moreover, this move prompted the recently crowned ATP World Tour Finals champion to scream at the crowd. He let out his emotions and expressed it. “Shut the f*** up,” were the words that came out of him as some fans were rowdy at Rod Laver Arena.

“When that changes, it kind of messes up, and distracts you a bit. Today we lost quite a bit of time when they were letting people in to come to their seats, even though it was not a changeover. My opponent would wait for them to sit down. It dragged a lot…I don't know if it's really the best rule, but I do understand from a tournament and fan perspective… I'm kind of divided between the two, in a way.”

Djokovic would win this Australian Open matchup against Dino Prizmic. He won the first set with a six to two scoreline before falling six to seven in the second. Eventually, the Serb got used to the atmosphere with a six to three and six to four victory in the third and fourth sets.