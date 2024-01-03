Not good with the Australian Open around the corner.

Novak Djokovic heads into the Australian Open later this month looking to win his 11th title at the first major of the year, which is a tournament record. However, he's been dealt a bit of a setback ahead of the event.

Nole lost in straight sets to Aussie Alex De Minaur on Wednesday in a match where he was dealing with a sore wrist, a recurring issue at the moment. Djokovic had a medical timeout because of his wrist on Tuesday in his United Cup win over Jiri Lehecka as well.

The Serbian is typically flawless in Australia and hadn't lost Down Under since 2018 in the quarterfinals of the Aussie Open that year. But, despite a bump in the road before getting things started in Melbourne, Nole is confident his wrist will be just fine.

Via ATP Tour:

“I knew that probably, [I am] not going to be at 100 per cent physically, emotionally, mentally game-wise in the opening week of a season. Neither did I expect that,” Novak Djokovic said in his post-match press conference. “I was not on my level, but it was just one of these days where I didn't feel my best on the court, and [my] opponent played very well. That's all I can say.

“I think I'll be okay, to be honest,” Djokovic added when asked about his wrist. “It did have quite an impact, particularly on the forehand and serve. I have plenty of time, I think enough time to get myself in the right shape for the Australian Open.”

The Australian Open begins on January 14th. Djokovic is the defending champion.