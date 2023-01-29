Novak Djokovic had never lost an Australian Open final in his first nine opportunities. That didn’t change on his tenth try. Djokovic dispatched Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to cruise to his 22th major championship, matching Rafael Nadal for the most in tennis history.

This all comes after Djokovic was unable to participate last year due to his Covid-19 vaccination status and amidst his battle with a hamstring injury that plagued him all tournament. Add to that the controversy surrounding his father during said tournament after being identified alongside Putin supporters. The gravity of it all was not lost on the Serb.

“This has been one of the more challenging tournaments I’ve ever played in my life, considering the circumstances,” Novak Djokovic said after the match.

“Not playing last year, coming back this year. I want to thank all the people who made me feel welcome, made me feel comfortable. Only the team and family knows what we’ve been through these last four to five weeks and this is the biggest victory of my life considering those circumstances.”

Djokovic dedicated the win to the fans. He was emotional in sending the message that the win was not only for, but also driven by them.

Are you 1000% a sports fan?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas’ GOAT claim after losing to Novak Djokovic in final

Colin Gallant ·

Novak Djokovic, Australian Open, Serena Williams

Novak Djokovic ties Serena Williams with insane record after reaching Australian Open final

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Novak Djokovic, Australian Open, Novak Djokovic father, Novak Djokovic Russia, Novak Djokovic Australian Open

Novak Djokovic explains father’s Russian flag Australian Open incident

Tim Capurso ·

“I don’t know if you’ll ever forgive me all these years, what I’ve done to you guys. I have to repeat it over and over again, this trophy is yours as much as mine. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said.