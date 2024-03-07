The Colorado Avalanche are reportedly acquiring Brandon Duhaime from the Minnesota Wild ahead of the NHL trade deadline, per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.
Duhaime will be missed in Minnesota. Joe Smith of The Athletic referred to Duhaime as a “well-liked player” and shared a quote from Duhaime prior to the deal.
“That’s probably the hardest thing,” Duhaime said before the trade. “Thinking about not playing for this group is tough mentally.”
Duhaime projects to be a quality player for the Avalanche. He works hard on the ice and finds ways to make plays.
Colorado currently holds a 39-20-5 record, which is good for third in the Western Conference. The Avalanche are competing for a playoff spot but they want to improve at the deadline. The Duhaime acquisition should help matters, but Colorado may look to make even more moves.
“If this ends up being all that we do we feel we're breathing easier today than we were yesterday,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland recently said, per Aarif Deen of Mile High Sports. “But we're going to leave no stone unturned and see what we have before Friday.”
The Avalanche are aiming to make a Stanley Cup run. Adding depth is important, but perhaps they will look to make another big acquisition or two. Reaching the championship won't be easy this season given the amount of talent in the league, but Colorado cannot be ruled out.
And it would not be shocking to see this Brandon Duhaime trade pay dividends down the road.