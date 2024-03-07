The Colorado Avalanche stole the show on Wednesday ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. They swung two huge trades, picking up defenseman Sean Walker and forward Casey Mittelstadt. They have positioned themselves well against other Western Conference contenders. However, with two days remaining until the March 8 deadline, Colorado may continue to wheel and deal.
Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland spoke on Wednesday night after the dust settled. MacFarland addressed the two trades from earlier in the day. He seems content with what he's done but isn't ruling out any additional moves.
“If this ends up being all that we do we feel we're breathing easier today than we were yesterday. But we're going to leave no stone unturned and see what we have before Friday,” MacFarland said, via Mile High Sports reporter Aarif Deen.
The Avalanche enter play Wednesday night sitting in third place in the Central Division. Colorado is two points back of the Winnipeg Jets and four points back of the Dallas Stars. They take on the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night with a chance to gain ground over their divisional rivals.
Avalanche GM addresses NHL Trade Deadline activity
Colorado acquired Casey Mittelstadt in a one-for-one deal with the Buffalo Sabres. Former fourth-overall pick Bowen Byram went the other way in that trade. The Avalanche gave up a 2025 first-round pick and forward Ryan Johansen in acquiring Sean Walker from the Philadelphia Flyers.
Johansen's involvement was particularly interesting. Colorado had acquired the veteran center from the Nashville Predators ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season. However, things simply didn't work out in Denver. Johansen struggled to put up the offensive production expected of him.
MacFarland mentioned things not working out as part of the reason he was traded. He also mentioned another important factor: the salary cap. Johansen carries a $4 million cap hit for this season and next. Colorado has significant roster decisions coming up, so they needed to move money out.
“He put everything he had into it but it just wasn't working for whatever reason…,” MacFarland said of Johansen, via Deen. “The cap logistics were an important part. The Gabe situation is still very much an unknown and having the Toewser extension kick in was part of the math.”
It'll certainly be interesting to see how things shake out moving forward. Johansen's exit from the Avalanche certainly wasn't what either side initially wanted. However, they believe they have upgraded with the additions of Sean Walker and Casey Mittelstadt. Let's see how the newest members of the roster fit in.