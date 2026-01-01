Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver has spent much of the season on the sidelines, and now returning to the field is looking even more complicated. On Wednesday, head coach Sean McDermott provided additional details regarding Ed Oliver’s recovery, following Monday’s update that the Bills star had experienced a setback with his bicep injury rehab.

During his press conference, McDermott revealed that Oliver had also suffered a meniscus injury while recovering. The additional injury has added uncertainty to his availability as Buffalo prepares for the postseason.

Oliver has been on injured reserve since Oct. 28 after tearing his left biceps, an injury that initially carried some optimism for a possible postseason return. That outlook shifted after the knee issue emerged during rehab. McDermott admitted that the procedure clouds the outlook for Oliver’s return and acknowledged that there is no firm return date. Although a deep playoff run could still open the door for a comeback, the Bills cannot count on his presence.

The knee setback adds to what’s already been a difficult year for Oliver, who’s only played in three games so far this season. He missed four games early in the season due to an ankle injury sustained during the practice week leading up to Week 2. After returning in Week 6, Oliver played two additional games before suffering the biceps injury following Week 8. By the conclusion of the regular-season finale against the New York Jets, Oliver will have missed 14 games due to injury this season.

He didn’t play much, but Oliver was still productive whenever he stepped on the field. In his three appearances, he recorded three sacks, forced a fumble, and amassed 12 tackles. One of his most impactful plays came in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he forced a fourth-quarter fumble on Derrick Henry that helped stimulate a 15-point comeback victory. He came out of the gate playing at the same high level he showed during his 9.5-sack, 14-tackles-for-loss 2023 season.

However, since signing a four-year contract extension before the 2024 season, Oliver’s availability has been inconsistent. In the last two seasons, he’s managed six sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 17 games, quite a change from his pre-extension output. The accumulation of ankle, biceps, and now knee injuries has become a reason for concern about his durability moving forward.

Buffalo enters Week 18 at 11-5, already guaranteed a playoff spot, but the team has lost the AFC East lead and now sits at No. 6 or No. 7, with wild-card seeding on the line.