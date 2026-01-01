Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz received a Frosted Flakes shower after Duke secured a 42-39 victory vs. the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Tony the Tiger and defensive lineman Anthony Hall poured the oversized cooler on Diaz as players and staff celebrated on the field. The moment capped his second season with the program, in which Diaz guided Duke to a 9-4 record and its first ACC championship since 1989. The playful scene underscored the bowl tradition tied to the game sponsor.

The celebratory moment followed one of the most entertaining bowl games of the 2025 postseason. Duke and Arizona State traded scores throughout the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, with momentum swinging repeatedly as both offenses found success. Duke quarterback Darian Mensah delivered a strong performance, throwing for multiple touchdowns while keeping the Blue Devils aggressive from start to finish.

Arizona State answered nearly every punch, showcasing its offensive firepower and resilience as the Sun Devils pushed Duke deep into the fourth quarter. The game ultimately turned on a late forced fumble by the Blue Devils, which set up a quick go-ahead touchdown that proved to be the decisive score of the afternoon. Duke’s defense then held firm to preserve the tight win.

The Sun Bowl victory provided a fitting conclusion to a season that marked a significant step forward for the program. Duke paired its ACC championship run with a nationally visible bowl win, reinforcing its ability to perform under pressure and sustain momentum on a postseason stage.