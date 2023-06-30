Barcelona President Joan Laporta has made an honest statement regarding the future of midfielder Frenkie de Jong, reported by Fabrizio Romano. Laporta revealed that the club received a substantial €100 million offer for De Jong last year but made the decision not to sell him, a choice that Laporta believes was the right one.

Speaking to Onze TV3, Laporta said: “Last year we had €100m offer for Frenkie de Jong… and we did well not selling him. There are players who should not be on the market”. The Barcelona boss expressed his belief in the Dutch midfielder's importance to the team and his desire to keep him at the club.

However, with the recent arrival of Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City, questions have been raised about De Jong's future at Barcelona. The presence of young talents like Gavi and Pedri in the midfield has created competition for places in new manager Xavi's starting lineup. This has led to speculation that Barcelona might consider selling De Jong if a significant offer comes in.

Despite the potential interest from other clubs, Laporta's statement suggests that Barcelona values De Jong and sees him as an integral part of their plans. While the club is looking to improve its financial situation, keeping a player of De Jong's caliber and potential is a priority.

De Jong, who joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019, has impressed with his performances in midfield. His technical ability, vision, and versatility have made him a key figure in Barcelona's setup. Laporta's remarks indicate that the club recognizes his importance and is keen to retain his services.

As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen if any club will meet Barcelona's valuation for Frenkie de Jong. Barcelona's stance on the midfielder's future, as conveyed by Joan Laporta, suggests that they are not actively seeking his sale. Instead, they view him as a player who can contribute significantly to their ambitions moving forward.