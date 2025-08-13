For the first 39 minutes of the UEFA Super Cup, Paris St. Germain (aka PSG) and Tottenham Hotspur were scoreless. Then, following goals from Tottenham defenders Micky Van de Ven and Cristian Romero, Spurs led 2-0 going into halftime. For most of the second half, the score remained the same. Then, within the span of nine minutes, PSG had tied the game 2-2. By the time PSG defender Nuno Mendes nailed the team's final penalty kick, the Parisiens had captured the UEFA Super Cup via a 4-3 mark on penalties.

For most of this matchup between the Champions League (PSG) and Europa League (Tottenham Hotspur), it was Spurs who were in control. Thomas Frank's squad showed pace and tempo, and the goals from Van de Ven and Romero felt like a blend of Frank's principles and how the team had looked under former manager Ange Postecoglou, who led Tottenham to the Europa League triumph. However, it was another “Spursy” performance from the Lilywhites. Once again, they couldn't hold a lead when it mattered most. How will the results of PSG's win Wednesday affect both sides?

PSG takes advantage of another “Spursy” collapse in UEFA Super Cup

Paris St. Germain really came to life once Lee Kang-In and Goncalo Ramos were introduced as substitutes. Both players scored the goals that led to the penalty kicks. While Ramos has been subject to transfer rumors, he showed just how valuable he is to Luis Enrique's team. PSG opens their Ligue 1 season on Sunday against Nantes. They will undoubtedly look to capture their 14th French league title this season, as well as defend their Champions League trophy.

Meanwhile, Tottenham enters their first season under Frank with a lot of question marks. The team has been involved in a flurry of rumors over the past few days, as they are looking to replace former captain Son Heung-Min (who left for LAFC) and midfielder James Maddison, out for the season with an ACL tear. Will this latest collapse throw Spurs off balance before they take on recently promoted Burnley in their Premier League opener Saturday? If Frank and his staff can help it, this defeat will only fuel the Lilywhites' fire come this weekend.