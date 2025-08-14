The EA FC 26 ICONS have been revealed, representing a class of legendary players who you can potentially unlock in the game. While the All New Men's ICONS are available in FC Mobile, those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition (by August 26th) will receive one of these players for free. Without further ado, let's take a look at all the ICONS in EA FC 26.

All EA FC 26 ICONS

The EA FC 26 Icons are:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Alex Morgan Andres Iniesta Toni Kroos Caroline Seger Giorgio Chiellini Sissi Francesco Totti Marcelo Steffi Jones Oliver Kahn Cha Bum-Kun

EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition Cover Athlete Zlatan Ibrahimovic headlines the class, sharing the highest rating among these cards with Iniesta. This high-rated card will make an immediate impact on your Ultimate Team roster.

The lowest rated players – Sissy and Bum-Kun – are still pretty strong right off the bat. With 88 Ratings for each, they also make wonderful additions for your lineup. Overall, getting your hands on any of th

When unlocked, you can use these ICONS in FC 26's Ultimate Team Mode.

FC Mobile Players can already play with these new men's ICONs, celebrating their appearance in numerous ways:

Chronicles – Play through Ibrahimovic' career highlights to earn his ICON player item

Challenges – Complete a series of in-game challenges throughout August events to earn specific ICON player items for your team

Live Events – New Live Events will feature these player items, along with star passes

Additionally, players who pre-order the EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition will receive 1 Debut ICON for free. This untradeable card will be part of your lineup during the Early Access Period. Furthermore, it will upgrade to a Champion when November arrives.

A couple of things to note about ICONS, there are technically two kinds:

Debut ICONs (available from Sept. 19) recognize early moments in your career when you demonstrate potential of being a generational talent.

Champion ICONs (available from November), commemorate iconic moments when player earns many awards during their career

Regardless, either ICON is sure to make an impact on your team instantly.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the ICON class of EA FC 26. We look forward to playing as these stars when we finally get our hands on FC 26. In the meantime, we look forward to hearing more about the game closer to launch.

