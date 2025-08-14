Wayne Rooney has staunchly defended his stint at Birmingham City after enduring harsh criticism from club minority owner Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion labeled Rooney’s work ethic questionable in the Amazon Prime documentary Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues. This prompted the former manager to strike back, calling the remarks “very unfair.”

Wayne Rooney, who managed the Birmingham City squad for just 83 days, shared his frustrations during an appearance on his new podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show. He explained that Brady’s judgment was based on a single visit. And that fateful visit happened to be on a notably light training day. He argued that the NFL icon simply didn’t grasp the rigors of football. “Football is not NFL,” Rooney emphasized. “NFL works for three months a year. Players do need rest as well, so I think he was very unfair, the way he’s come out and portrayed that.”

Despite his fiery response, Wayne Rooney spared no praise for Tom Brady. “Listen, I respect Tom Brady massively. He’s one of the greatest, if not the greatest athletes of all time,” he said, underlining that his remarks stemmed more from misunderstanding than malice.

The episode highlights a cultural collision between two sporting titans, one from the gridiron and the other from the pitch. Both are trying to navigate their respective perspectives. Brady’s critique and Rooney’s counterpoint reveal the often underappreciated complexity of football management, especially when operating under pressure-laden circumstances.

Wayne Rooney also pointed out that he inherited a troubled squad already in decline. Subsequent managers also failed to steer the team clear of relegation. Fortunately for Birmingham City, they have since made a turnaround. Under new manager Chris Davies, and with investment from Brady and co-owners, the club earned promotion back to the Championship. They achieved it with a League One record 111-point season.

In the end, Rooney’s spirited retort shows he admires sporting icons. However, he grounds their insights in context. He used “football is not NFL” as both admonishment and lesson. He reminded fans and pundits alike that each sport has its own rhythm, demands, and truths.