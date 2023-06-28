Despite recent rumors linking Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane with a move to Saudi Arabia, it has been revealed by Senegal manager Aliou Cisse that the Senegalese star will remain at the Allianz Arena, reported by mirror. Mane's future has been the subject of speculation following a below-par debut season with Bayern after his transfer from Liverpool.

The 31-year-old scored 12 goals in 38 appearances for Bayern, but he also faced a suspension from the club in April due to a dispute with teammate Leroy Sane. These incidents led to suggestions that Mane could leave the German giants during the summer transfer window, with the Saudi Pro League reportedly targeting him as a potential recruit.

However, Cisse has put an end to the rumors, stating in an interview with 2STV Senegal, “I haven't heard about approaches from Saudi – what's certain is that he stays at Bayern. He signed for three years. He spent one year and still has two. So yes, for now, he stays at Bayern.”

In addition to the Saudi Arabian links, Mane has also been associated with a potential return to the Premier League. Liverpool, his former club, has been frequently mentioned as a possible destination, while Newcastle United has shown interest as they prepare for their upcoming Champions League campaign under manager Eddie Howe.

Although Mane's first season at Bayern may not have lived up to expectations, his Senegal teammate Saliou Cisse remains confident that the talented forward will bounce back next season. Cisse expressed his belief that Mane will overcome his challenges and return to form, stating, “By next season, he will be able to overcome all the problems and poor performances. We will see a new Sadio Mane [next season].”

For now, it seems Sadio Mane's immediate future lies with Bayern Munich, as he aims to rediscover his best form and contribute to the team's success in the upcoming season.