The EA Sport FC 26 Cover Athletes have been revealed as Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala will grace the game's standard cover. The two will appear on the cover together, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic graces the game's Ultimate Edition cover. Without further ado, let's take a moment to learn more about our FC 26 Cover Athletes.

Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala Grace the EA FC 26 Standard Cover

Today, EA Sports revealed that Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala will be the FC 26 Cover Athletes for the game's standard edition. Former player Zlatan Ibrahimovic will grace the game's Ultimate Edition Cover.

Jude Bellingham returns once again as the cover athlete. This marks the third year in a row that the star Midfielder appeared on an FC cover. In FC 24, he appeared on the game's Ultimate Edition cover alongside 30 other notable players. Then, he became the game's main cover athlete in FC 25.

And now, he returns again alongside Musiala, as both players enter the pitch on the cover.

The 22-year-old Bellingham has already accomplished quite a lot in his young career. He's been a core member of a club that's won the La Liga, Champions League, Super Cup, and UEFA Intercontinental Cup. So there's no doubt here that he makes sense as the cover athlete.

Before Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe was EA's cover star for awhile, appearing on the covers of FIFA 21,22, and 23. Should Bellingham continue to play at a high-level, we'll likely see him on more covers in the future.

Jamal Musiala is another young player with incredible talent and a lot of accomplishments already. The 2024 Golden Boot Winner is also a five-time Bundesliga Champion, and he won the Champions League in 2020.

Musiala played for Chelsea's Youth League team for eight years. Eventually, he left the team to join Bayern Munich, which earned him playing time at the age of 16. This turned out to be a great decision for Musiala, as he joined one of the most decorated clubs in the world.

Like Bellingham, Musiala earned his spot on the FC 26 Cover. Interestingly, we wonder if this means Bellingham has some serious competition for next year's cover.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the FC Cover Athletes, which includes Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala. Furthermore, the EA Sports FC 26 Reveal drops today, giving fans a glimpse of the next entry in the series.

