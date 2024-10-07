As the NFL season continues to go, there has been obvious improvement in Caleb Williams' play for the Chicago Bears. With two wins in a row, the offense has looked way better, and Williams looks comfortable. Teams have been trying to put pressure on the rookie quarterback, but he's doing well getting the ball out in those situations as well.

Williams has completed 17 of 19 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns when he's been blitzed the past two weeks, according to PFF. He'll only get better from here, and right now he's showing why he was the top pick in the NFL Draft.

Bears have offensive breakout against the Panthers

The Bears put on an offensive clinic against the Panthers, which is something they had been searching for since the season started. Last week the Bears offense had a talk with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, and since then, they've won two games in a row.

In their win against the Panthers, Caleb Williams and DJ Moore finally connected on a touchdown this season, and Williams had been waiting for the moment.

“I’ve been wanting one of those,” Williams said. “Having a special player like that on your team, you obviously want to give him the ball, let him just be DJ and be special. It felt really good. We were super excited. We get to the sideline and we were both like, ‘Finally, we were able to hit something like that.’”

The offense was fluent throughout the game in the air and on the ground, and Williams spoke about how being in a groove like that will help them as the season progresses.

“It keeps us on the football field, being efficient and then you have those big plays, the momentum swings,” Williams said. “Us playing together and playing like that, you’re going to win a lot of games.”

“He’s learning and growing,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “You can see that in the course of these games that we’ve had. He needs it to continue. He knows that. You just have to level up (and) keep leveling up.”

Coming into the season, there was a lot of hype surrounding the Bears offense with the options they had. It looks like things are finally clicking, and the hope is that they can carry that momentum into the rest of the season. In Week 6, they'll be going up against Jacksonville Jaguars, who just got their first win of the season in Week 5.