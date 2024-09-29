The Chicago Bears came into the season with expectations of having a solid offense, but so far, it has probably been one of the worst in the league. There can be blame put on Caleb Williams going through his rookie season, but offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has received most of the criticism. Ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Bears offense had a meeting with Shaldron.

“Members of the Bears offense met with OC Shane Waldron this week and told him he needs to be more aggressive in his coaching, per [Jay Glazer]. Marcedes Lewis, Cole Kmet and Caleb Williams were among those to meet with Waldron, and the players do think it will make a difference,” Ari Meirov wrote.

It will be interesting to see if anything looks different in the offense against the Rams, and they should get a boost with Keenan Allen set to play.

Shane Waldron takes blame for Bears' Week 3 offense

Shane Waldron received a lot of criticism after the Bears' Week 3 game against the Indianpolis Colts, where he had some questionable calls numerous times on the goal line.

“All those things start with me,” Waldron said during the week. “I've got to be better in that situation; I will moving forward.

“I know we haven't lived up to what we want to be in our building right now in terms of some of the execution there. But the thing we can rely on is the communication has been great, it's been consistent and it's ever growing. … We're built the right way. The players are built the right way. Seeing that keep improving as we move forward is something that we'll show.”

The Bears have the talent to be a formidable group on offense, but the playcalling has to be better, and Shaldron knows it.