The Chicago Bears had another disappointing season, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Despite drafting Caleb Williams and providing him with numerous weapons, the offense faced some inconsistency. The Bears' running backs were among the culprits, with none of them establishing themselves. Therefore, it puts more pressure on D'Andre Swift, as he did not perform at the level many expected. The Bears' running back is on the hot seat right now. Despite the pressure, the former Georgia product can become the Bears' breakout player if he can adjust to new coach Ben Johnson.

Chicago hired Johnson to be their new head coach. Ultimately, the hope is that he can bring the winning culture he established in Detroit to Chicago. While Swift has been to a Pro Bowl before, his spot on the Chicago roster is not assured after this season. Furthermore, the Bears' running back room lacks bite right now, and there will be a period to evaluate who fits in the most.

After Chicago acquired Joe Thuney in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, the consensus is that the offensive line will improve. Therefore, there will be no more excuses for the Bears' running back. After signing a three-year contract with Chicago, the expectations are higher for him.

Swift had a great 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles, running 229 times for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Also, he caught 39 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown. The numbers took a dip last season, when he ran 253 times for 959 yards for six touchdowns on a 3.8 yards per carry rate. Likewise, he had 42 catches for 386 yards but did not score a touchdown.

The drop in production gave pause. While many are watching Williams, Swift has the most pressure to perform, and the Bears' brass will be watching him closely. Currently, the depth chart behind him features Roschon Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick named Kyle Monangai. Travis Homer is also on the roster, but primarily serves as a kick returner. Thus, that opens up the floor for the former 2020 second-round pick to emerge as the Bears' breakout player.

Chicago could not move the ball consistently last season. Unfortunately, they ranked just 24th in rushing yards per game. Bears' running backs did not get into the end zone much, either. Overall, they ranked 20th in rushing touchdowns.

D'Andre Swift emerging as the Bears' breakout player would guarantee a playoff spot

Swift has seen his PFF grade drop over the years, and he is now below average. Despite that, his skills and talent give him a chance to bounce back. But to become the Bears' breakout player, the former Georgia product must make some adjustments in his game. Additionally, he must demonstrate to Johnson that he is a good fit within the system. There is nowhere to go but up after he ranked last in rushing yards over expected output per attempt among running backs who had 90 or more carries.

He will have a high workload in the 2025 season. Therefore, it's his time to shine and become the Bears' breakout player. Johnson previously coached him in Detroit and understands his playing style. Significantly, that might be an advantage for him. The upgrades to the offensive line will only help him.

Swift has already demonstrated in the past that he can excel in both the running and passing game. Furthermore, Coach Johnson knows how to utilize him and will have a playbook designed to capitalize on his strengths.

Swift's concerns include his 3.8 yards-per-carry rate and his performance after contact. Last season was the first time Swift stayed healthy for a full season.

Can he replicate that this season?

While Monangai is not a threat right now, he eventually could become one if Swift cannot stay healthy. For now, none of the other Bears' running backs poses a threat to his job. But that doesn't mean it cannot change throughout the season.

To prevent that, Swift can shift his style and learn more techniques to improve his running. Breaking tackles is crucial, and he must consistently find ways to get past the first defender. Yes, there is potential for him to become an elite running back. But he has not demonstrated that he can be that elite running back yet.

There is a golden opportunity to change the narrative in Chicago. For the moment, there is a lot of doubt that the offense can play well enough to compete with the Lions, Green Bay Packers, or Minnesota Vikings. Yet, if Swift can emerge and finally reach his potential, it can give the Bears a chance to return to the playoffs for the first time in years. Everyone is watching Williams, but it will be Swift who makes or breaks Chicago this season.