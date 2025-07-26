The Chicago Bears are one of the more hyped up teams this offseason since the organization hired Ben Johnson as head coach. All of the eyes are on the offense right now, and not many are talking about the defense. Until now, as DJ Moore shared a statement about defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and the defense he's building in Chicago.

During a discussion with media members, the 28-year-old wide receiver claimed that he's happy he doesn't have to play against the Bears' defense on Sundays, according to Erick Lambert of Sports Mockery. From the sounds of it, Allen's squad might be a problem for NFC North rivals.

“[I see] everything [from Dennis Allen's defense]. It's not one thing that looks the same on that defense,” said DJ Moore. “Everything is different on every play. It's good for us, but I'm glad we don't have to go against it on Sundays.”

Allen, who is 52 years old, was recently let go as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. The Bears hired him as defensive coordinator this offseason, giving Chicago a prestigious coordinator for that role. If DJ Moore's comments are true, then this team very well could have a great defense. Which would make the franchise incredibly competitive in the NFC North.

We'll see how it plays out, though. Considering how much hype is around the offense, the defense playing well would certainly make the Bears a problem next season. As for DJ Moore, he's focusing on serving as the No. 1 option in the passing game for quarterback Caleb Williams.

Moore has ot be thrilled with the opportunity ahead of him, as Ben Johnson orchestrated one of the most electric offenses in the league while serving as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. Last season, DJ Moore finished with 98 receptions, 966 receiving yards, and six touchdowns.