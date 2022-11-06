Do the Chicago Bears actually have a quarterback? Justin Fields has been playing much better of late, and he’s totally in the zone against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. After a big first half in which he threw two touchdowns and made plays with his legs, he sent Soldier Field and Bears Twitter into a frenzy with an electric 61-yard touchdown burst in the third quarter.

Look at this man run:

Bears fans couldn’t contain their excitement about watching this Justin Fields highlight:

Did someone say QB1? pic.twitter.com/s9yrRPpa1W — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) November 6, 2022

YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO that was sensual — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) November 6, 2022

Holy mother of God, Justin. pic.twitter.com/Q8fu9QfBMa — James Neveau (@JamesNeveau) November 6, 2022

Justin Fields made that look REAL easy. Good QB play is fun. #Bears — Rick Camp (@RickCCamp) November 6, 2022

We got a guy there pic.twitter.com/A3NY1qrpLp — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 6, 2022

Dude. This is a thing. #Bears — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) November 6, 2022

There’s a lot more where that came from about Justin Fields. Bears fans are dying to finally have a good quarterback after watching so much bad quarterback play over the years, and Fields might just be taking that big step. The youngster got off to a woeful start to the season after struggling for much of his rookie campaign, but it looks like he’s starting to put it together.

Fields being good would completely change the outlook for the Bears, who are poised to have north of $100 million in cap space next offseason and plenty of draft capital to improve. They used draft capital to help Fields out by acquiring Chase Claypool right ahead of the trade deadline, and they will look to use their assets to build around the young quarterback. The defense will need a lot of work after trading away Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, with the shortcomings on that side of the ball fully on display against Miami. Tua Tagovailoa and Co. have been slicing and dicing Chicago’s defense all day.

But if Justin Fields continues to develop and the Bears make the right moves in the offseason, 2023 should be a fun NFL season in Chicago.