Chase Claypool trade: Grading the Bears Steelers blockbuster deadline deal

The Chicago Bears have a clear vision for this team and are not afraid to make moves. The Bears traded for talented wide receiver Chase Claypool Tuesday just hours before the NFL trade deadline. They have already been the most active team in the NFL ahead of the deadline. They traded Pro Bowl edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 4th round pick. On Monday, the Bears traded Pro Bowl linebacker and tackle machine, Roquan Smith, to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2nd round pick, a 5th round pick and LB A.J. Klein.

Obviously, the Bears defense is going to be worse without Smith and Quinn. But at the end of the day, they need to figure out if Justin Fields is their quarterback of the future. It is hard to do that when he has essentially no weapons on the outside. Darnell Mooney is arguably the only receiver on the roster that would start on other teams.

The Bears traded a second round pick to acquire Claypool.

So, let’s grade the Chase Claypool trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears land Claypool

Claypool walks into Chicago and might already be the best receiver on the team. He has solid top-end speed, is a good route runner with above average hands. He does struggle at times in press coverage. Physical cornerbacks have given him problems during his brief, pro career. His ability to get off the line of scrimmage is crucial in him finding space downfield.

The Bears offensive line is one of the worst in the league. So, receivers in Chicago need to get open quickly. Assuming he can get off the line, that is something Claypool can do. He is quick with good footwork and can make plays after the catch. That is not something Fields has had the luxury of during his time in Chicago.

So, clearly this move fills a massive need. Not only for the offense as a whole, but as I mentioned, to help the organization find out whether or not Fields is a franchise quarterback.

The flip side is the price the Bears paid to get him. A second round pick for someone regarded as a solid number two receiver does seem steep. This isn’t the NBA, a second round draft pick in the NFL is a ton of draft capital. So, this is far from a slam dunk.

Regardless, it fills a massive need so the Bears did well.

GRADE: B+

Steelers acquire 2nd round pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Chase Claypool with the 49th overall draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He consistently showed flashes that he can be a productive receiver in this league. However, he struggled with consistency and parts of his game still need some work.

That led to the move trading him to the Bears. Somehow, they managed to get a 2nd-round pick back for him. Not only is it in the same round they drafted him, it’s earlier in that round. The Green Bay Packers were reportedly close to trading for Claypool, which prompted the Bears to move up the pick they offered.

This pick is likely to land somewhere in the 30’s in the upcoming NFL Draft. That’s huge.

The Steelers already have Diontae Johnson as a legit WR1. They drafted George Pickens with a second round pick out of Georgia. Pickens looks every bit as good as Claypool, if not better. So, they it was a position of strength This move should not hinder the progress of rookie QB Kenny Pickett whatsoever. I absolutely love this trade for Pittsburgh.

GRADE: A