Watch out for Justin Fields right out of the gate in the 2022 NFL preseason. According to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, Fields will be part of the team’s starting unit on Aug. 13 preseason contest against AFC heavyweights Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field.

Via NFL.com:

Matt Eberflus will trot out his starting squad, including quarterback Justin Fields, for the Bears’ preseason opener on Saturday, Aug. 13. “We practice against our defense every day,” Eberflus told reporters Wednesday. “Getting to go up against someone else will be good for us.” The rookie coach added that he wants the starters to get a “good amount” of playing time but didn’t specify how much.

Fields is entering his second season in the NFL. His rookie campaign was a challenging one, as he finished the 2021 NFL season with 1,870 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 12 games, which included 10 starts). This time around, he will undeniably be the team’s no. 1 quarterback after a season wherein he had to share starting duties with veterans Andy Dalton and Nick Foles. This year, Fields will have Trevor Siemian and Nathan Peterman as his backups, neither presents a significant threat to his position as the top option under center for the Bears, who are ushering in a new era under a new head coach in Eberflus.

In Year 1 of Eberflus with the Bears and Year 2 of Justin Fields in the pros, the Bears are looking to improve on their offense that was just 27th in the league a season ago with just 18.3 points per contest.