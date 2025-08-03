The Houston Astros failed to get the pitching help that they wanted at the trade deadline, which passed last Thursday without a single new pitcher coming into Houston. Instead, the Astros opted for more bats, acquiring Carlos Correa and a pair of other position players in three separate trades before the cutoff passed.

Now, the Astros' front office is stuck looking in other directions for more help on the mound. They did just that on Sunday with a smaller trade on the margins, acquiring left-hander John Rooney from the Miami Marlins for cash considerations according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

“Astros have acquired LHP John Rooney from Miami for cash considerations and Luis Contreras optioned to Triple-A,” McTaggart reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Of course, the completion of this deal raises questions about how a trade can be made past the deadline that expired on July 31, but Rooney is not currently on Miami's 40-man roster. That makes him eligible to be traded at any time, and now Houston has another arm that it can go to if needed in the back half of the season.

Rooney was drafted in the third round of the 2018 Amateur Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he has never been able to make his way to the big leagues. This season, he has made 38 relief appearances for Triple-A Jacksonville and has a 2-1 record with a 2.45 ERA in 33 innings.

That ERA is a career-best for Rooney in the Minor Leagues, so he could be close to earning a call-up and seeing if he can earn his stripes in the Major Leagues. The Astros need bullpen help and will have innings to eat during the back half of the season as they chase an AL West title, and Rooney is now another option that they can consider.

The Astros have also been linked to former Chicago Cubs closer Ryan Pressly after he was released, so more help could be on the way for the Houston bullpen in a hurry. Pressly played for the Astros for more than six seasons and made two All-Star teams during that time, so a reunion there would make a lot of sense.