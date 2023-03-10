After weeks of speculation, it appears that Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears have finally decided to trade the number one overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport took to Twitter to break the news.

“Sources say the #Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick to the #Panthers in exchange for big-time compensation including multiple 1st rounders. Chicago loads up and lands at No. 9, while Carolina can draft its QB of the future,” wrote Rapoport

With the trade, the Panthers will likely find their quarterback of the future at number one overall. In addition, Poles and the Bears can now have even more draft capital to improve the team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears have received several top picks in the trade.

Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for: 🏈pick No. 9

🏈pick No. 61

🏈a first-round pick in 2024

🏈a second-round pick in 2025

🏈WR DJ Moore pic.twitter.com/hHrHn1UIR2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023

By sending away the first overall pick, the Bears will receive both the Panthers ninth overall and 61st overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft. In 2024, they will own the Panthers first-round pick, and in 2025, they will own their second-round pick. In addition, they will be receiving Panthers star wide receiver, DJ Moore.

With the trade, the Bears will now look to solidify a roster that is firmly in the middle of a rebuild. Through the addition of Moore, they now have one of the NFL’s more explosive wide receiver rooms. If they are looking to maximize Justin Fields’ rookie deal, this move allows them to do just that.

By moving down to pick number nine, they could have their sights set on several of the draft’s top prospects. Regardless of what they choose to do, this Bears team is set to look vastly different in 2023. Especially as they head into free agency with the most cap space in the NFL.