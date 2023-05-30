Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is an explosive runner. But just how explosive is he? Well, we can say that he’s the best among the rest–at least during the 2022 season.

While it’s not really an official stat yet in the NFL, explosive score is now being tracked as well with Next Gen Stats. And as mentioned, Fields had the best 2022 rating among other qualified players, per NFL writer Nick Shook.

According to the report, “explosive score takes into account each player’s top speed, average speed, number of big plays and more to produce a composite score on a scale of 0-100.” Fields ended up with a score of 98, beating Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (90), Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (90), Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (88) and Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (87) who rounded up the Top 5.

“Fields’ 2022 season was visually thrilling. Statistically, it was incredible, especially considering the state of the Bears last year,” Shook wrote on Fields’ explosiveness. ” … His ability to create positive gains with his legs only makes him more dangerous, and unless Chicago confines him to the pocket indefinitely, it’s safe to expect he’ll end up on this list again a year from.”

Sure enough, it’s not hard to see why Justin Fields topped the list as the most explosive runner in the past campaign. After all, he finished the year with 1,143 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 160 carries. His rushing yards were actually the second-most by a quarterback in NFL history, behind only Jackson’s 2019 mark of 1,206 yards.

Fields also completed an individually brilliant year with his 2,242 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. Despite Chicago’s struggles, the future certainly looks bright for the Bears with Fields leading the way.