VJ Edgecombe recently suffered a thumb injury that has kept him out of several Summer League games for the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the rookie guard and the franchise received an inspiring update ahead of the team's next contest against the Washington Wizards.

Reports indicate that Edgecombe, who is 19 years old, was a full participant in the 76ers' latest practice, according to Adam Aaronson of The Philly Voice. This is the first time VJ Edgecombe has participated in a full practice since suffering the injury in his Summer League debut.

“VJ Edgecombe was a full participant in Summer Sixers practice, team says.”

Assuming Edgecombe does play against the Wizards on Tuesday evening, this will be his first game back in action since July 5, when the 76ers' Summer League took on the Utah Jazz in a 93-89 loss. VJ Edgecombe displayed major potential, finishing the contest with 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

Article Continues Below

The former Baylor Bear was selected No. 3 overall by the 76ers. There is plenty of hype surrounding him, as VJ Edgecombe is an ultra-athletic guard who possesses a solid all-around style of play. Philly will be excited to have him back in action for the Summer League, as Edgecombe continues developing in the offseason before the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Despite dealing with an injury, there doesn't seem to be much concern from the Sixers brass. Initial reports claimed that VJ Edgecombe missing time due to the thumb injury was more precautionary than anything. Expectations are still on for the former Big 12 Freshman of the Year to be healthy by the start of the regular season.

Look for more updates regarding Edgecombe, as he is not fully guaranteed to play on Tuesday. Regardless, Monday's news is a good sign that the 76ers' rookie will return to action sooner, rather than later.