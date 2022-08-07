The Chicago Bears’ measly depth at wide receiver position took another significant hit during their training camp. N’Keal Harry, one of the team’s offseason acquisitions, was reportedly injured during their practice game. The former Patriots wide-out had to be helped off the field based off multiple reports of the incident. (via Adam Jahns)

Bears WR N'Keal Harry left practice today with an apparent injury. He needed help off the field by teammates and trainers. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 6, 2022

The Bears have been criticized by some fans in the offseason after they failed to acquire better wide receivers for young quarterback Justin Fields. Many point to the lack of quality in the WR room as one of the biggest roadblocks to Fields’ development. Harry was supposed to be that guy for the team, in order to help him develop.

N’Keal Harry has been impressive so far in his days with the Bears training camp, which is a good sign. Harry’s reputation has tanked significantly after struggling mightily with the New England Patriots. It seems as if the wide-out would finally have a chance to mend his tattered reputation. Unfortunately, he seemed to suffer this serious injury in practice.

With Harry out, other Bears receivers are going to get a closer look on offense. The departure of Allen Robinson has opened up more catches for Chicago receivers. Darnell Mooney is the frontrunner for the WR1 spot, but it’s a tight race behind him. Players like Velus Jones, Byron Pringle, and Equanimeous St. Brown are all competing for a roster spot.

The question for Harry now is simple: how severe is his injury. If it turns out to be a rather serious one, then his spot on the Bears could be in question.