Bears QB Justin Fields gets brutally honest on his lack of chemistry with Darnell Mooney in 2022 season

Multiple issues have marred the Chicago Bears’ production on offense over the early stages of the 2022 season. Among them, Justin Fields has had dire struggles in regularly getting wide receiver Darnell Mooney involved on offense.

Last season, Fields often found quality success in connecting with Mooney on crucial downs, although this keen chemistry has not carried over to the ongoing campaign. Overall, Fields has targeted Mooney 11 times through three games in the year, and the third-year wideout has come away with a mere four receptions for 27 receiving yards.

Fields has also posted a 5.3 passer rating and tallied two interceptions when throwing Mooney’s way.

Amid the outside concerns regarding the lack of chemistry between the two, Fields is not planning to force passes to Mooney in the coming contests.

“We still have the connection, [but] we’re not going to force it,” Fields said during a press conference on Wednesday. “I feel like I was staring him down a few too many times in the game. He probably told me that, too: ‘Bro, don’t try to force anything; just let it all come.’ That’s what we’re going to do.

“When the time comes, that time will come.”

Fields and Mooney will have an opportunity to turn around their early season woes in the Bears’ upcoming Week 4 road matchup against the New York Giants.