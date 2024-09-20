Cincinnati Bengals rookie safety Daijahn Anthony has found an unconventional way to turn a costly mistake into motivation. After being flagged for a defensive pass interference penalty in the final moments of the Bengals' narrow 26-25 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, Anthony added photos of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to the rotating wallpaper on his phone.

The penalty occurred during a critical fourth-and-16 play, as the Chiefs were trailing late in the game. Patrick Mahomes targeted wide receiver Rashee Rice downfield, and Anthony was flagged for pass interference, granting Kansas City an automatic first down and placing them in range for Harrison Butker’s game-winning 51-yard field goal. The flag allowed the Chiefs to complete their comeback and hand the Bengals a disappointing loss.

“They're not family,” Anthony said when asked about the new images on his phone. “But I can’t wait to see them again.”

Alongside photos of his family, Daijahn Anthony now has Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce included in the rotating lock screen images on his phone, serving as a constant reminder of the crucial penalty. “I got him as one of my lock screens right now so I could see it every day — both of them, yeah —because I can't wait to see them again,” the rookie explained.

Anthony's eagerness to redeem himself against Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs

This isn’t the first time the seventh-round pick out of Ole Miss has used motivational wallpaper. Ahead of a bowl game against Penn State last season, Anthony employed a similar strategy after reading comments from the opposing team. In that instance, it worked — Anthony recorded an interception during Ole Miss' 38-25 victory. Now, he's hoping for a similar outcome in his next meeting with the Chiefs.

As the Bengals prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders, Daijahn Anthony remains focused on bouncing back. Despite the penalty that contributed to the Bengals’ loss, he’s using it as fuel to improve his game, eyeing potential redemption down the line.

“I honestly can't wait to see them,” Anthony said, indicating that a potential rematch with Kansas City remains on his mind.

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to rebound from their close defeat, and Anthony’s approach underscores his commitment to learning from the tough moments in his rookie season. Whether or not the Bengals cross paths with Mahomes and Kelce again this season, Anthony is prepared to face the challenges that lie ahead.