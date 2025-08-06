Training camp is well underway for the Cincinnati Bengals, and a contract dispute is on everyone's mind. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been holding out as he awaits a new contract. That should seriously impact Cincinnati's defense, which was not good last year with Hendrickson. But Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins pushes back at the idea that they could have the worst defense in NFL history in an interview with Kay Adams.

“They’ve been flying around. A lot of communication, which is good. They’re in the right spots at the right time. They’re making plays, and then you know [defensive coordinator] Al [Golden], his philosophy is just fly around, attack the ball, just get the ball back. Get it to number nine. I really like Al, I liked him at Notre Dame, he’s just one of those defense-minded gurus. He comes to us every so often and be like man, you did good, you did good today.”

Higgins and fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase were given massive contract extensions in the offseason. But the Bengals have not taken care of Hendrickson yet, bringing more distractions to training camp. Even without the edge rusher, Higgins likes what he sees from new defensive coordinator Al Golden.

The Bengals let go of long-time DC Lou Anarumo and hired Golden from Notre Dame. After six seasons in Cincy, Anarumo landed with the Indianapolis Colts. While he had great success in Cincinnati, the defense finished 25th in points allowed per game last season. A new voice was needed, which they have in Golden.

Now, the defense just needs their superstar. Hendrickson led the league with 17.5 sacks last year, was a first-team All-Pro, and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. The Bengals can compete in the tough AFC North if Higgins is right about their defense.