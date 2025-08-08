Aug 8, 2025 at 12:22 AM ET

Despite a strong showing from star Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals dropped their first preseason assignment after bowing to defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, 34-27, on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Burrow had a near-perfect outing, throwing 9-of-10 for 123 yards and two touchdowns, including a highlight connection with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The Eagles, however, sealed the win with their controversial tush push play.

Despite the loss, the 28-year-old quarterback remained unfazed.

“It's good to play football again. The more reps you get at it, the better you're gonna be at it. Obviously, we got 15 reps tonight, so we're 15 reps better,” said Burrow in the postgame conference, as shared by FOX19's Joe Danneman.

“It felt really comfortable back there. I thought the pockets were great. We just have to keep getting better.”

Joe Burrow post-game in Philadelphia. * "It's good to play football again"

* "We got 15 reps tonight, we're 15 reps better"

* On Ja'Marr Chase's sideline catch: "Unbelievable"

* On facing live pressure: "It's good to feel"

* On his performance: "Today was average" pic.twitter.com/SqLQCQUSMt — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) August 8, 2025

When asked about his stellar performance, the Bengals signal-caller was unimpressed.

Article Continues Below

“Today was average,” said Burrow with a straight face. “But overall, I'm happy where I'm at. Next week, I'd like to be a little better.”

It's clear that the two-time Comeback Player of the Year has high standards for himself. Even a nearly immaculate showing isn't something to celebrate, especially if they lost.

The two-time Pro Bowler had his best campaign last season after leading the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns with career-highs of 4,918 and 43, respectively. The Bengals, however, failed to advance to the playoffs for the second straight year.

Burrow stressed the need to treat every game with a purpose, echoing the message of Bengals coach Zac Taylor, who admitted that they have a lot of things “to fix as a team” after their defeat to the Eagles.

“I'm not sure how important it is, (but) it's good to feel (live pressure). Like I said, the more reps that we could get in playing this game, the better we're going to be at it,” added Burrow.

Cincinnati will face the Washington Commanders on Friday.