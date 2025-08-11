Recently, the Cincinnati Bengals began their 2025 NFL preseason slate with a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wide receiver Jermaine Burton suited up and played in that contest but has since been absent at practice, leading some to wonder what was up, with no official word from the team in that department.

However, Burton recently took to his account on X, formerly Twitter, to clarify things.

“To be clear–my absence was DUE TO INJURY, not for any other reason. Any suggestions otherwise is simply untrue. I take my role with the Bengals and my preparation for this season seriously, and I am focused on recovering and getting back on the field as soon as possible.”

Burton was drafted by the Bengals in 2024 out of the University of Alabama after spending the beginning portion of his college career with Georgia.

He didn't necessarily have a breakout season in the NFL but figures to continue to progress as his NFL career continues.

A deep receiver room

Thankfully for Jermaine Burton, he'll have two of the NFL's best receivers to learn from in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who make up arguably the most lethal wide receiving duo in the NFL landscape today.

The Bengals also have one of the league's best quarterbacks in Joe Burrow, who had a career year last season.

Unfortunately for Cincinnati, they are not great on either the offensive or defensive line, both of which are crucial for success in the modern NFL, so there may be a hard limit to the heights the team can reach over the course of next season.

The Bengals' notoriously cheap ownership group has watched several key contributors walk out of the door over the last couple of seasons, and they're currently in a staring contest over a new contract with star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who was the only thing keeping the defense from being truly putrid in 2024.

In any case, the Bengals will have two more preseason games before kicking off things for real in the 2025 season against the Cleveland Browns on September 7 on the road at 1:00 PM ET.