The Cincinnati Bengals are in the full swing of training camp. We are getting closer and closer to the start of the 2025 NFL season, and the Bengals' key is Joe Burrow. He is coming off a massive year despite the team's overall struggles that led to them missing the postseason and firing their defensive coordinator. His head coach, Zac Taylor, has already said that he believes Burrow got even better after the best season of his career.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor appeared on the “Up & Adam Show with Kay Adams” and made it clear that, as surprising as it may seem, Joe Burrow is already better than last season. He had a career year in 2024, but Taylor clarified that his anticipation, the types of throws, and what he sees on the field seem even better than where he has been.

Taylor told Kay Adams, “It's the anticipation I think is even a higher level, and it's not even the anticipation, it's the spots on the anticipation, the types of throws, and just the voids in the field he's seeing. He's always been excellent at that. I think it's beneficial for him to get all these training camp reps that he's maybe missed in the past, and he feels like he's in a good spot right now.”

Last season, Burrow had a 70.6% completion percentage, 4,918 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions. If the Bengals had a better season as a team, Burrow would have been in the running for MVP and could have potentially won the award, too. The issue was that the Bengals struggled to stop most teams on defense last season, and it cost them a playoff spot and a chance to win the division.

The reality is that Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and has been since he entered the league. At 28 years old, he is in the middle of his prime and had his best season last season, but it was wasted. The Bengals tried to shore up the help around Burrow, so it would not be wasted if he had another big year.

It is wild to hear Zac Taylor say that Joe Burrow is even better in training camp than in his record-breaking season one year ago. It might be a head coach hyping up his team, but we have seen how good Burrow is, so even if it's a coach grabbing attention, it's still noteworthy. It only helps Burrow because Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase signed extensions to stay with Cincinnati.