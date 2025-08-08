The Cincinnati Bengals, looking to make a statement in the 2025 NFL preseason, sent an early message to the league with a dazzling half from Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase against the Philadelphia Eagles. Both Burrow and Chase wasted no time showcasing their chemistry, immediately generating buzz around the Bengals’ offense and reminding everyone why they remain among the most exciting connections in the NFL. With this performance, Bengals fans have every reason to believe in a potential bounce-back campaign.

Burrow and Chase started the Bengals’ preseason opener on fire, each showing they are in midseason form. After leading the Bengals to a 14-7 halftime lead over the Eagles, their stat lines spoke for themselves. The NFL’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account spotlighted just how sharp the Bengals’ dynamic duo looked in their limited snaps.

“First preseason game in the books for @JoeyB and @Real10jayy__

Burrow:

🐅 9-of-10

🐅 123 yards

🐅 2 TDs

Chase:

🐅 4 catches

🐅 77 yards

🐅 1 TD”

The offense seized momentum from the opening series, as the former LSU standouts linked up three times for 41 yards, culminating in a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tanner Hudson. On the following drive, Burrow connected with Chase again for a spectacular 36-yard score, reaffirming why this Bengals duo powers one of the league’s most dangerous passing attacks. After just one quarter, both stars left the field, having delivered a statement performance for fans and analysts alike.

After an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign, the Bengals are counting on their dynamic duo to reignite playoff hopes. Burrow, who has totaled 19,001 yards and 140 touchdowns during his career so far with Cincinnati, looked fully healthy and completely in control. On the outside, Chase—fresh off a historic season where he secured the NFL’s receiving triple crown with 127 catches, 1,708 yards, and 17 touchdowns—continues to perform at an elite level. The four-time Pro Bowler now has over 5,425 career receiving yards and stands among the league’s premier wideouts. With Burrow back in form and Chase producing at a historic pace, the Bengals’ offense appears primed to make noise again in 2025.

For the Bengals, the quick-strike success against the Eagles—even against backup defenders—serves notice to the rest of the NFL preseason field. With Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase back at their best, the Bengals’ offense appears poised to reclaim its spot among the league’s elite, fueling optimism for fans and keeping Cincinnati firmly in the AFC playoff conversation.